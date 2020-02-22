<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu has expressed his disappointment over Al Adalah securing another draw again, in Friday’s Saudi Arabia league game.

Al Adalah’s winless run continues following their 2-2 away draw against Adha.

The result means Al Adalah are now winless in their last five games, drawing all five of them.





And reacting to the result, Ogu stated that they will not relent.

“Not the best result today. We go again next week,” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

Al Adalah are now second from bottom in the 16-team league table on 14 points and are eight points from safety.