Aladalah FC of Saudi Arabia’s midfielder cum defender John Ogu has praised national team coach Gernot Rohr for helping him developed more understanding in the game.

Ogu who is a midfielder has been used in the defense by his Saudi team and has made the position his own already.

Ogu however revealed on his social media handle that it was Gernot Rohr who gave his first opportunity to play in the defense and he also credited the Franco-German tactician for his development.





“For Everyone asking, Yes I play as CB for my team. Thanks to Coach Rohr for giving me the ideas in that position 😁.”Ogu twitted.

It could be recalled that Gernot Rohr played Ogu in the defense in when Nigeria took on England in international friendly at Wembley enrout to the world cup in Russia.