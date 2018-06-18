Hapoel Beer Sheva midfielder John Ogu has urged Super Eagles fans to show true patriotism by supporting the team when they take on Iceland in their second group game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on Friday.

Ogu was an unused substitute in the Super Eagles 2-0 opening day loss to Croatia last Saturday where an own goal from Oghenekaro Etebo and a penalty from Luka Modric condemned Nigeria to a defeat.

He however revealed that the team is working hard on training to give a strong and better outing.

“None of us walks on to the pitch with the intention to lose,” Ogu wrote on his Instagram page.

“Patriotism doesn’t like only when we do well. It means standing with the team through thick and thin.”

“We have a very important game against Iceland coming up, we are working hard for a better and strong outing. Thank you all for your support so far.”