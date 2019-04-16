<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu has confirmed he’s leaving Israeli side Hapoel Beer Sheva after five-year association with the club after rejecting a new offer.

Ogu teamed up with Beer Sheva back in September 2014 and has won six trophies, including three successive league titles as well as lifting the Israeli Cup twice and the Toto Cup in Israel.

The 30-year-old took to his Twitter account on Tuesday morning announcing his departure from the Club when his current deal expired at the end of this season.

“After five years here in Hapoel Beer Sheva, I have decided I won’t be continuing my career here,” Ogu wrote on his official Twitter handle.

“All I just want to say is, thank you to everyone that made it possible for me to be here. Thank you for the memories and support. And to the fans, I specially say a Big Thank you.”

Ogu won the Best Foreign Player in the league after helping Hapoel Beer Sheva to their first league title in 40 years.