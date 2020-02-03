<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian midfielder John Ogu has congratulated his national teammate Leon Balogun on his move to English Championship side Wigan Athletic.

It could recalled that Balogun joined the Latics in a January transfer deadline day from premier league side Brighton and Hove Albion after failing to established himself at the club.





Balogun’s lack of action for has cost him his place place in the national team, with Semi Ajayi now preferred as the ideal patner for William Troost-Ekong.

However Ogu is happy Balogun has has put an end to his torrid time at the Amex and wish him all the best in his new adventure.

“Congrats to you my guy @LeonBalogun I’m genuinely happy for you on this Move . All the best bro 👊” he tweeted.