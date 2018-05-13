John Ogu and Anthony Nwakaeme are proud to help Hapoel Be’er Sheva to clinch a third straight league championship in Israel.

Both Nigeria stars have featured in all three championship conquests and their club will again battle next season in the UEFA Champions League.

This season, defensive midfielder Ogu has scored three goals in 27 appearances, while compatriot Nwakaeme netted 10 goals in 27 games.

“3 in a row!’ tweeted a proud Ogu.

On Saturday, Hapoel Be’er Sheva lost 1-0 at home to Maccabi Tel Aviv, but closest rivals Beitar Jerusalem could only manage a 3-3 draw at Bnei Yehuda.

Ogu’s club now have 74 points from 34 matches, seven points clear of nearest rivals Beitar Jerusalem.

The championship playoffs will end on May 21.