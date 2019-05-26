<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu could be on his way to Turkey to pitch tent with Super Lig side Trabzonspor.

According to reports coming from Turkey, Ogu who played his last game with Isreali club Hapoel Be’er Sheva is expected to put pen to paper in the coming days.

Ogu will become a free agent next month after opting to not extend his contract with Isreali side, Hapoel Be’er Sheva.

Should the deal click, he would join fellow compatriots Anthony Nwaekeme and Ogenyi Onazi who are already key members of the club.

The 31-year-old who joined Be’er Sheva in 2014 from Portuguese side, Academica scored 13 goals in 140 league appearances for the club.

While with Be’er Sheva where he spent five years, Ogu won three league and two Super Cup titles.