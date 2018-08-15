Former Golden Eaglets coach John Obuh has urged Manu Garba to now go with his second plan after as many as 15 players failed a mandatory age test ahead of next month’s U17 AFCON qualifiers in Niger.

The Eaglets have been forced to conduct another batch of tests after many of their top players failed to scale through.

Obuh said this is not the time to be downcast, but rather push forward.

“I would say to the coach to go back to his plan B. If you want to succeed with the U17s, do not expect sympathy from anybody, so in case of an MRI Scan failure always have a plan B and move ahead,” he said.

“The coach should not allow this get to him because the MRI scan is very unpredictable. It can fail you and render a team useless.

“So, when building a team, the coach should look for other means of finding out every detail especially on the players who he is building his team around and also keep tabs on several players not necessarily with the team but as a fall-back plan for events as this.”

Obuh also consoled the disqualified players, giving the example of Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi, who failed the age test and he capped him at U20 level.