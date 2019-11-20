<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Akwa United head coach John Obuh is optimistic his team will pick up their first win of the season in a NPFL match-day four fixture against Katsina United slated for Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo today.

Akwa United whoare winless after three match-days, will square up against Katsina United this afternoon as they look to grab maximum points against Henry Makinwa’s side.

The Promise Keepers have started the season poorly with only two points garnered from a possible nine losing their last game to Enyimba 3-1 in Aba while the Changi Boys grabbed their first win of season against Nasarawa United at the weekend.

Akwa United now boast of the services of Ndifreke Effiong who is back from national team duties with the Olympics Eagles that participated at the 2019 U23 AFCON in Egypt.

The former national Under-17 and Under 20 coach, Obuh is aware of the need to start firing on all cylinders following the club investment in the team acquiring twelve new players in the off-season.

“It is unfortunate that at the moment we have a paltry two points from a possible nine, but we are not distracted in any way because we know we still have 35 matches to play before the end of the season,” began Obuh to the club’s website on Tuesday.

“As far as this season is concerned, I have only one thing in my mind: I want to have a good season with Akwa United and help the team win trophies.”

“We have made lots of mistakes in our first three matches, I’m happy that we have spotted them out early and we will correct those mistakes in subsequent matches starting with the game against Katsina United on Wednesday.”

“League football is a marathon so there is no need to panic because we still have enough time to get back into the mix and announce our intentions as far as the race for the NPFL title is concerned,”

Akwa United won their last outing with Katsina United 1-0 in 2017, and the Promise Keepers are yet to lose to Katsina United.