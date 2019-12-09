<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Akwa United head coach John Obuh says his team’s effort to put away their scoring chances helped secure a first league win of the season for them against Adamawa United on Sunday.

Going into Sunday’s Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) home game against Adamawa United, Akwa had failed to win any of their six games.

All that changed as a hat-trick from Ndifreke Effiong and strike from Paul Obata, sealed a comfortable 4-0 win.

The win saw Akwa move out of the relegation zone to 14th on seven points.

“We were able to make use of our chances. Whatever you must have seen is what has been happening,” Obuh said after the game on Brila FM.

“It’s just that the chances were not being taken, just like the difference is that the chances were being taken this time.

“I just want to thank God and the players because I had to do a lot of psychological talk with them, we really need to settle this game as quickly as possible than the time we would have to go into pressure and tactically it was observed.”

Obuh who was a formation Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles coach added:”The same formation we have been playing except sometimes we play three strikers but this time we played 4-2-2 with two fast wing players. And that was what actually helped us because our breakaway was very easy and the crosses was brilliant enough to give us a goal.

“It’s a tactical approach and mindset that actually gave us the scoreline.”

In some other league games played, leaders Plateau United lost 1-0 away to Heartland, Wikki Tourist who are second, lost 2-0 away to IfeanyiUbah, Kano Pillars hammered visiting Delta Force 6-1 in Kano and MFM lost 1-0 away to Katsina United.