Akwa United boss John Obuh says he remains calm while expecting his player to turn around the fortune of the Club around quickly.

Silas Nwankwo’s solitary goal condemned Akwa United to another league defeat in the hand of Sunshine Stars of Akure match on Sunday.

The Promise Keepers, are yet to win a game in the six week old Nigerian professional football league season and are currently romancing the relegation zone comfortably.

The modest Club has only gained four points from possible eighteen and some fans have calling for the sack of the entire technical crew led by Obuh.

However the former Kwara United boss said he’s not under pressure to save his job , but he’s focusing on how to turn the form around quickly.

“Even if I am not under pressure, I have to give myself the pressure because most times we expect to see a win,” he said.

“More especially in [in the game against Sunshine Stars] that should have been, at worst, a draw, but this is the way it has been.

“We will continue fighting. We will continue working. The season is still fresh. This is the sixth game out of 38 games.

“So, we still have 32 games to finish. When we get back home we should start winning because we just need to start winning.” he said.

Akwa United would welcome Adamawa United to the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Sunday and failure to win might end Obuh’s reign as the head coach.