Embattled coach of Uyo based NPFL side Akwa united FC, John Sam Obuh, has pleaded for patience with fans of Akwa United to continue to support the team despite a less than impressive start to the season with no win recorded yet in 5 matches.

Obuh speaking in a chat said the team will continue to work very hard to meet with the demand of the fans to win games but will be needing the support and love of everyone connected to the club.

“All we need to do is to start winning, we just need to win I just want our supporters, our fans and everybody that loves us to have patience and then pray for us. We are working very hard.”