



Former Flying Eagles coach John Sam Obuh has expressed confidence in the ability of the current coaching crew of the national U20 football team, the Flying Eagles to get things right before the commencement of the FIFA world cup in Poland.

The Flying Eagles under coach Paul Aigbogun did well to book a ticket to the world cup in Poland later this year despite their semi-final loss to Mali via a penalty shoot-out at the AYC U20 championship which went down in the Niger Republic last month. They would also go on to lose to South Africa in the third-place match via penalties as well.

Speaking, John Obuh expressed his belief that the technical crew of the team would improve before the tournament I Poland.

“Looking at it from the aspect of the last game, because you improve your team based on the last game. If the last game was very bad, you find out why it was that way and you correct it”.

“They have actually promised that they would do that so let us give them the chance to correct things so let us be hopeful and believe we will have a better team ahead of the world cup”.

“For me, I strongly believe that the coaches are very confident and will get it right concerning the team they will present for the world cup in Poland”, he concluded.

Two–time runners–up Nigeria will confront Ukraine, the United States of America and Qatar in the group phase of the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup finals in Poland.

The four countries have been drawn in Group D of the championship unfolding in seven cities in Poland 23rd May – 15th June.