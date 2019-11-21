<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Coach of Akwa United FC John Obuh has stated that the Promise Keepers don’t need to press the panic button yet and that the club just need a win to get into full swing and start winning matches after another disappointing draw at home ending goalless with Katsina united at the Akwa Ibom nest of champions.

Obuh speaking in a chat said the team has been satisfactory in terms if game play but just haven’t gotten things right in scoring. He added that once the team beats the jinx and anxiety of a win, they will start winning matches in the league.

“The way and manner my boys executed the match technically it was excellent but good result is about scoring goals.

“I don’t want to press any panic button yet. I just want to believe that all we want to do now is get back to our winning ways. Once we get our winning ways probably by the next game, I don’t think that we will lose any game for about 5 to 8 games.”