<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former England striker John Fashanu has weighed into the debate over who Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham should represent at international level, suggesting he should think seriously about playing for Nigeria.

Fashanu was courted by the Super Eagles during his career, however he chose to play for England and made only two appearances, both in 1989.

He has since expressed regret at his decision and does not want to see Abraham go the same route.

“When I got to Nigeria myself and I came three times, I realised that Nigeria football and English football are completely different,” Fashanu told TV Continental. “Nigerian football was taken from the Brazilians but football in England is rough, bullish and aggressive, completely different. That was many years ago.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

“I realized that I could not play the Nigerian football. I was happy that as a black Nigerian, I would be able to break into the English national team.

“So I say to Tammy, think very well. When I went to play for England I could have played 100 games for the Super Eagles.

“But I got to play only two games for England. Understand that if you are going to play for England, you are going to play four or five matches only because competition is stiff.”

Abraham has started the new English Premier League season in superb form, which has led England coach Gareth Southgate to suggest he could give him a call-up soon.

The young forward has previously said he will only make a decision on his future in April.