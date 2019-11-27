<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former England player of Nigeria descent John Fashanu believes Gernot Rohr has not done enough to convince him that he’s the right man to lead Super Eagles to the next level.

Rohr, 66, was employed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in August 2016 and since then, he has led the team to a Group Stage exit at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and a third-place finish at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

Fashanu, however, expressed his displeasure with the manner the German tactician has handled the team over the three years as the chief coach.

“I think Rohr has underachieved as the coach of Super Eagles.

What has he achieved, what has he won? That team is certainly not good enough to dominate African Football. We still have a lot of work to do to be the best in Africa. For now, we don’t have a team yet,”

“At the moment, this is one of the lowest time I have seen of the Super Eagles. I am sorry to say that, but I am not excited about the team now and I feel the coach is not doing enough with domestic players. Rohr should stay in Nigeria and develop our league players”

“lt amazes me anytime I hear Rohr saying that Nigerian league players are not good enough to play for Super Eagles. It is a shame that he could say that of a team that won the AFCON in 2013/with about nine home based players. A local boy [Sunday] Mba even scored the lone goal that won us the cup.”

The former Bordeaux coach whose contract with the NFF will run out in June 2020 has begun the Super Eagles’ 2021 AFCON qualifying campaign on a bright note with back to back victories over Benin and Lesotho.