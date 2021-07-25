John Fashanu hosts ‘Football Dreamz’ TV show

Former Premier League star, John Fashanu, will be the anchor of the football reality TV show ‘Football Dreamz’, which will kick off in Cotonou this week.

Fashanu hosted a similar project many years ago for a top Nigerian bank.

This football scouting show will give the winner a professional contract in Europe.

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu, the chief scout of Swedish club Hammarby IF as well as player agent Patrick Mork are expected to be on the panel of judges.

Former Golden Eaglets star Akinkunmi Amoo is living his dreams in Europe with Hammarby after he was scouted by the club last year and he is now one of the most sought after youngsters in Sweden.