Former Wimbledon star, John Fashanu, has frowned on the idea of bringing back former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, to the national team.

The 31-year-old forward announced his international retirement immediately after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where he finished top scorer, as the Eagles placed third at the continent’s top football showpiece.

Head coach Gernot Rohr, in a recent interview, hinted that Ighalo might return to the Eagles when the 2022 World Cup qualifiers begin next month. But Fashanu kicked against the ex-Manchester United striker’s return, saying outstanding younger strikers should be given the chance to lead the Eagles attack.

“Experience in football counts but we don’t want to do anything to upset the young boys or make them a little bit depressed,” Fashanu told newsmen.





“The only thing Ighalo has to offer to the national team is his experience, it is not his ability because there are players who are far better than him and we know that.

“If Rohr wants to bring him in because he stabilises the squad, it is fine. I remember when I was in my 30s and the manager kept bringing me back, it wasn’t because I was a great player but I gave the team confidence. And that might also be the reason why Rohr wants to bring him back but other than that his time is gone.

“Ighalo is in his 30s and in Nigeria we have fantastic prospects that are fighting to get that spot but not all of them can make the squad.

‘If you keep playing the older players it is at the detriment of the younger players. It is high time we start seeing 17, 18-year-old geniuses in the national team. “Where there is no talent the coach may consider bringing him back but there are so many talents and it would be very wrong to bring him back at this stage.”