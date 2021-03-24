



Former Liverpool and England midfielder John Barnes has said football can’t change people’s perceptions when it comes to racism, but it should highlight the problem and create a conversation.

Football players continue to be subjected to racism, particularly on social media, where Manchester United midfielder Fred and Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos have been the most recent recipients of abuse online.

Teams across the country have been kneeling ahead of games since June 2020 in an effort to highlight racial inequality, following the death of George Floyd and the subsequent rise of the Black Lives Matter movement.

However, some players, including Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha and more recently Livingston captain Marvin Bartley have opted against kneeling as they do not feel it is having an impact in preventing racism.





Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings believes kneeling still sends a strong message.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Barnes – a strong campaigner for anti-racism – said kneeling itself: “can’t do anything to change the problem”.

“Football can’t change people’s perceptions. What football can do is highlight it, which is what they’re doing by taking a knee – or not taking a knee. All they can do is highlight it.

“Taking a knee or not is not going to change people’s perceptions. It’s highlighting the problem, bringing it to the table to have a conversation, but more needs to be done with that conversation.