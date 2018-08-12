Nigeria international Joel Obi has joined another Serie A side Chievo Verona from Torino.

The former Parma midfielder signed a three-year deal with an option for a fourth year.

Joel Obi, who has dual nationality, will wear the No 22 jersey at his new club.

He started out at Inter Milan when he came through the youth ranks.

He has made 110 appearances in the Serie A and 14 in the UEFA Champions League.

The 27-year-old midfielder has 17 caps for Nigeria and was part of the Super Eagles squad to Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.