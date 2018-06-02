The Super Eagles starting XI against England will most probably be the same one that will start against Croatia in an opening group game on June 16 with Torino midfielder Joel Obi a stand-in for the recuperating Wilfred Ndidi.

Turkey-based Shehu Abdullahi will keep his place at rightback in this World Cup warm-up even though he has insisted on observing the Muslim ramadan fasting, which forbids him from eating or drinking for most of the day.

Gernot Rohr promised to line up his best team as he considers this as his “World Cup friendly” and very important in the build-up to Russia 2018.

This line-up shows Rohr considers Brian Idowu ahead of the more experienced Elderson Echiejile at leftback.

Eagles starting XI vs England – Uzoho, Idowu, Shehu, Balogun, Ekong – Onazi, Joel Obi – Iwobi, Victor Moses, Mikel – Ighalo