Torino midfielder Joel Obi will today be handed a second chance to play at the World Cup when he lines up against DR Congo in a friendly in Port Harcourt.

Four years ago, Joel Obi said he was surprised when he was overlooked for Brazil 2014.

The defensive midfielder armed with a magical left foot now has a big chance to put behind all the trying times battling injuries by doing enough against DRC to make the final cut to Russia 2018.

This past season, Obi, 27, scored five goals in 22 league appearances to record his most productive campaign since he made his debut for Inter Milan in the 2010/11 season.

Gernot Rohr has handed Obi a recall in time for friendlies against Poland and Serbia in March.

The player did enough against Poland, but struggled against Serbia like the rest of the team.

He will now need to convince Rohr he is good to be in Russia.

Experienced leftback Elderson Echiejile and Oghenekaro Etebo, who played with now relegated Las Palmas in the Spanish La Liga this past season, are likely to also feature against DRC.

Likely Eagles starting XI vs DR Congo – Francis Uzoho – Elderson Echiejile, Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong – Ogenyi Onazi, Joel Obi – Oghenekaro Etebo, Junior Lokosa, Kelechi Iheanacho – Simeon Nwankwo