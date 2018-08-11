Italian side, Chievo Verona are close to agreeing a permanent deal for Torino midfielder, Joel Obi.

The Nigeria International is in the final year of his contract with Torino and the club are not ready to extend his stay with them.

Obi, according to a report in Gazzetta dello Sport, is expected to sign a three-year contract at the Stadio Bentegodi.

The midfielder who has spent his entire career so far in Italy, joined Torino in 2015 after a temporary spell with Parma.

He started his career with Serie A giants, Inter Milan but injuries hindered his progress at the club.

Obi was part of Nigeria’s squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia but was an unused substitute in all of three Super Eagles games at the tournament..