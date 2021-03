Former Super Eagles star Joel Obi was among the goals for his Italian Serie B side Chievo Verona on Tuesday as they beat Porddenone Calcio 3-0 in the league.

The 29-year-old midfielder has now scored three goals this season.





Chievo Verona are fifth on the league table with 42 points.

The former Inter Milan ace scored the last goal of the game in the 68th minute.

He has played for Parma, Inter Milan, Torino (all in Italy) and Alanyaspor (Turkey).