Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes visiting teams should fear Anfield as it has now become a fortress for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

A comfortable 3-0 win over Southampton meant the Reds have scored in their last 21 home league matches – their longest run since the 23 they registered between March and August 1986.

Defensively Liverpool’s record is equally impressive as they have not conceded a home league goal in 12-and-a-half hours, extended over eight matches – their longest sequence since a run of nine in 2006/07.

Overall, Liverpool have been beaten once in their last 34 home matches in all competitions – against West Brom in the FA Cup in January.

“I think it should always be a fear to come to Anfield as an opposing team,” said Matip, who scored his first Anfield goal on his first start since March.

“But we are working hard to make it as uncomfortable as possible for the opponent and I think nobody enjoys to play here.”

Matip returned to the starting line-up at the expense of Joe Gomez, who was rested, but that did not affect Liverpool’s defensive stability against a poor Saints side.

He headed home Liverpool’s second – which was his first anywhere since November – after Xherdan Shaqiri’s deflected cross resulted in Wesley Hoedt’s own goal.

“After this long time, after this injury, it feels great to start again and to play. It was a nice feeling to be on the field 90 minutes,” added Matip, who underwent a thigh operation in April.

“Sure, it was quite a long time with the injury but now I’m fit and I still need some time, but (I’m) looking forward to the next game.

“I was not too lucky with scoring goals at Liverpool but I hope that maybe this season I can score a few more goals.

“It always helps the team and helps me get self-confidence for the game.”