Joel Matip: Liverpool not afraid of any team in Premier League

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has revealed that they are not afraid of any team in the Premier League.

Matip has enjoyed a successful period with the Reds, picking up the Premier League and Champions League trophies. Now, the 30-year-old has revealed what makes the club so special.

Speaking in the Official Liverpool FC magazine, Matip said: “This is my sixth year at Liverpool and, looking backwards, it feels like it has gone in the blink of an eye.

“I think we are in good shape and we don’t have to be afraid of any team, but we have to play our football 100 per cent. It will be an intense and interesting season and we have a really good team. If we play at our 100 per cent level, we can beat everyone.”

“Playing in empty stadiums is something different. Of course, it is still football, but it feels different. It feels more like football when the supporters are there. It gives us extra strength. It is great being back in our stadium playing home Premier League games and trying to make the best out of having our fans back.”