



Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has blamed Carlos Vinicius after their loss to Chelsea, saying the player doesn’t press his opponents with great intensity.

The team’s backup striker has failed to fill in the hole left by the injury to Harry Kane in recent matches.

Spurs were toothless upfront for nearly the entire game against Chelsea on Thursday, falling to a 1-0 home defeat.

It is now two successive league home defeats for Mourinho’s team, a first in his managerial career.

“They played the way they played, they open the two wing-backs, they bring [Cesar] Azpilicueta on the right quite wide, this is a dynamic that they had from previous seasons,” the Portuguese told BT Sport post-game.





“They are very comfortable going back to that and it was not easy for us to control.

“Vinicius, for example, is a player that has incredible spirit but his understanding of how to press, the positions on the pressing are not something that he’s still comfortable with so it was difficult, yes, but no chances.

“And then in the second half I think it was much more difficult for them.

“We press them much better and higher, we brought a different spirit to the game and in the second half I believe we deserved a bit more.”