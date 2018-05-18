Goalkeeper Joe Hart says his omission from the England World Cup squad is “hard to take”.

Hart was one of England’s key players in qualifying but after falling out of favour at club level with first Manchester City and then West Ham, he missed out on selection for Russia 2018.

He wrote on Instagram: “Not going to lie, I’m gutted.

“After two years of trying to make the most of a really tough situation, this is hard to take.

“I’m proud to have put in the graft and play every minute to qualify with the team and have a really important input in that outcome.

“I know what I bring to the team, but it is what it is.

“Good luck to the team out there, the players know that even though I won’t be there, I will have my England shirt on as a fan this time and supporting all the way.

“No fear, go and smash it.”