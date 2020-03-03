<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Liverpool defender Joe Gomez admits the period after his bust-up with Raheem Sterling was a “difficult” time for him.

Having initially clashed during a Premier League fixture against Manchester City, tensions spilled over again between the pair, this time while on England duty at St George’s Park.

Sterling later admitted that “emotions got the better of him” after their training ground fracas, which left Gomez with a sizeable scratch underneath his eye.

“In terms of the actual situation (with Sterling), what happened happened,” Gomez told The Athletic. “But it was a difficult experience.





“We spoke. It was done. As a team it was done. So in my head it was done. It was just then that the game happened with the reception.

“I went out to train and I knew that the first session after it came out publicly, eyes were going to be on me. I was never used to that before.

“I haven’t really processed it. If anything it made me a bit more stand-offish. So, good or bad, it was an experience.”

Both players are expected to be included in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming European Championship.