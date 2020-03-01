Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Leicester City's Jamie Vardy at the top of the Premier League scoring charts after scoring twice to help the Gunners beat Everton 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Former Chelsea star, Joe Cole, has said Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang needs to leave Arsenal.

The Arsenal captain has not played in the Champions League since his switch to the Emirates in 2018.

“If I’m Aubameyang, I’d be looking out the door because he’s a player that needs to be playing at the very, very top level,” Cole said.


“He needs to be playing in the Champions League.

“He’s not played enough years in the Champions League to cement himself as a top, top player, which is what he actually is because his stats and his numbers add up with anyone.”

