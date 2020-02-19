<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Rangers have been fined £15,000 by the Scottish FA for failing to act in an “orderly fashion” in games against Celtic and Hibernian in December.

The charges relate to behaviour during the wins at Celtic Park and Easter Road.

Two-thirds of the fine results from the Old Firm match, for gestures made by Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent.





There was a mass confrontation at Easter Road, during which coaches from both sides received red cards.

The Scottish Premiership club have been ordered to pay £10,000 immediately, while the remaining £5,000 is suspended until the end of the season.