Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he does not regret criticizing Nigerian midfielder Joe Aribo and his teammates following the recent bad performances.

Rangers have been fined £15,000 by the Scottish FA for failing to act in an “orderly fashion” in games against Celtic and Hibernian in December.

The charges relate to behaviour during the wins at Celtic Park and Easter Road.

Two-thirds of the fine results from the Old Firm match, for gestures made by Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent.


There was a mass confrontation at Easter Road, during which coaches from both sides received red cards.

The Scottish Premiership club have been ordered to pay £10,000 immediately, while the remaining £5,000 is suspended until the end of the season.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories