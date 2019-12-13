<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo was in action for 90 minutes for Glasgow Rangers as they played out a 1-1 with Young Boys of Switzerland in Thursday’s Europa league fixture at Ibrox.

Rangers took the lead through their talisman Alfredo Morelos on the half hour mark when he fired past Federik Sorenson in goal, but they were pecked back in the 89th when a Borna Barisic (89) own goal hauled the Swiss side level.

Rangers had three glorious chances to double their lead before the Swiss equalised, Von Ballmoos pushed away a stinging effort from Arfield before Aribo twice put the ball wide – one from a header and another with a misplaced shot.

But things got worse for Aribo and his teammates few minutes later as Ryan Jack was sent off for a second yellow card (90+3).

Rangers managed to hold out for a draw, which was enough to see Rangers into the knockout stages for the first time since 2011, and finishing second behind Porto in Group G.

Meanwhile Aribo’s compatriot Sheyi Ojo came on as a second half substitute for the Steven Gerrard tutored side.