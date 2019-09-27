<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo is set to miss out on a dream meeting with Brazilian superstar Neymar after he required 20 stitches before living the pitch against Livingston during a Scottish League Cup match played on Wednesday night.

The Nigerian who scored on his international debut saw action for just 22 minutes before heading for an early shower no thanks to a brutal elbow by Ricki Lamie which left the 23-year-old with a wicked cut on his face and blood gushing out from his forehead.

Despite Rangers winning the match courtesy Glen Kamara’s early goal at the Tony Macaroni Arena and a semifinal spot secured against Hearts, manager Steven Gerrard was left fuming at the aggressive and physical approach of their opponent.

The Liverpool legend said at the post-match interview: ‘There were a few head knocks – and a couple the last time we played this team as well. Is it skirting close to dangerous play? You are the people who have to write about that and have an opinion on that. A boy has just gone off with 20 stitches in his head.

‘Now, I have watched Lamie long enough to know he is not that type of player. I’m not accusing him of anything out of order. But that is serious foul play because he has led with the elbow and Joe has been caught. Unfortunately, he will be missing for a short while with 20 stitches in his forehead but it is what it is.’

Gerrard further confirmed that Aribo will be out of Saturday’s league encounter against Aberdeen.

‘You could see he was gushing with blood but the doctor did a fantastic job,’ added Gerrard. ‘He’s bandaged up and he went straight home, so we will see how he is. But he will certainly be out for the weekend,’ he added.

Aribo had revealed before Wednesday’s match that he wishes to exchange jerseys with Paris Saint-German superstar Neymar when Nigeria battle Brazil in an international friendly on October 13 but he is now a huge doubt for that encounter.