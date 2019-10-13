<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Joe Aribo is elated to score on his second appearance for the Super Eagles following his sublime finish in the side’s 1-1 draw against Brazil on Sunday.

Aribo capped a brilliant showing with Nigeria’s first goal in the 35th minute of the thrilling encounter.

The Glasgow Rangers midfielder found space in a packed penalty box to rifle in a low shot.

It was Aribo’s second goal in two international appearances for the three-time African champions.

Casemiro equalised for the South Americans three minutes after the break slotting the ball home after Marquinhos header came off the woodwork.

“Tough game against a top Brazil side! Team put in a shift till the end. Delighted to have got a goal!! Thank you to all the supporters that came out tonight and also everyone supporting worldwide! 🦅🇳🇬 @NGSuperEagles #SoarSuperEagles,” Aribo tweeted.