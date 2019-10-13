Joe Aribo is elated to score on his second appearance for the Super Eagles following his sublime finish in the side’s 1-1 draw against Brazil on Sunday.
Aribo capped a brilliant showing with Nigeria’s first goal in the 35th minute of the thrilling encounter.
The Glasgow Rangers midfielder found space in a packed penalty box to rifle in a low shot.
It was Aribo’s second goal in two international appearances for the three-time African champions.
Casemiro equalised for the South Americans three minutes after the break slotting the ball home after Marquinhos header came off the woodwork.
“Tough game against a top Brazil side! Team put in a shift till the end. Delighted to have got a goal!! Thank you to all the supporters that came out tonight and also everyone supporting worldwide! 🦅🇳🇬 @NGSuperEagles #SoarSuperEagles,” Aribo tweeted.