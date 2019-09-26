<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





New Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo suffered a head injury in Rangers ‘ 1-0 win over Livingston in Wednesday’s Scottish League Cup fixture.

Aribo returned to the starting eleven of Rangers, but his night was over after 23rd minutes after Livingston’s Ricki Lamie caught him with an elbow which left him bleeding heavily.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The former Charlton Athletic midfielder was replaced by Steven Davis, as he was unable to continue, although the severity of the injury is yet to be confirmed.

The injury could come as a big blow to Super Eagles manager who’s banking on the player for October 13’s friendly game with Samba boys of Brazil in Singapore.

Aribo made his debut with the Super Eagles and scored a goal in their 2-2 draw against Ukraine in Dnipro last month.