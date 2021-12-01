Joe Aribo makes Scottish Premiership Team of the Week

Rangers Super Eagles midfield star Joe Aribo has been included in the Scottish Premiership Team of the Week for game week 14.

The list was compiled and published on the football facts and statistics website whoscored.com.

Aribo was one of three Rangers players who made the Team of the Week which is in a 4-4-2 formation.

He was in fine form for Rangers at the weekend, marking his impressive display with a goal in the 3-1 win at Livingston.

The 25-year-old scored in the 16th minute to put his side 2-0 ahead.

It was his fourth goal in 14 league outings for the Scottish champions this season.