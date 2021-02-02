



Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo made Scottish Premiership Team of the Month of January. The Nigerian international who has become a must play for Steven Gerrard led Rangers got an impressive 7.60 rating to make the team.

The runaway league leaders Rangers dropped points just once in January to maintain their unstoppable march towards their first league title in 10 years.

Gerrard’s side have four players in WhoScored. com’s Scottish Premiership team of the month, while rivals Celtic have just one representative in the XI..

Aribo who joined Rangers in 2019 from Chalton Athletic has made over 45 appearances for the side with 18 goals to his credit.

According to WhoScored .com Aribo remains very effective in the right flank in the team of the month having scored one and assisted another in January, those coming from respective returns of 12 shots and seven key passes. Eight successful dribbles also ranked highly in the league last month as Aribo secured a WhoScored. com rating of 7.60.





Other players who made the team and their clubs are as follow:

Goalkeeper: Benjamin Siegrist (Dundee United) – 6.82 rating

Right-back: Paul McGinn (Hibs) – 7.30 ratingJanuary.

Centre-back: Jon Guthrie (Livingston) – 7.41 rating

Centre-back: Shane Duffy (Celtic) – 7.38 rating

Left-back: Borna Barisic (Rangers) – 7.62 rating

Central midfield: Jamie McGrath (St Mirren) – 7.63 rating

Central midfield: Hakeem Odoffin (Hamilton) – 7.58 rating

Left midfield: Ryan Kent (Rangers) – 7.50 rating

Striker: Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) – 7.36 rating

Striker: Christopher Kane (St Johnstone) – 7.27 rating