Rangers of Scotland player Joe Aribo may not have been happy with the outcome of Tuesday’s international friendly against Ukraine but has described his debut as a special day in his life.

With less than four minutes into the match, Aribo struck to give Nigeria its opening goal after which Victor Osimhen increased the tally to give the Eagles a 2-0 goal before the end of the first half.

Unfortunately, Ukraine goals in the closing stages of the match to put scores at 2-2 and save from defeat before home fans at the Dnipro Arena.

”Buzzing to make my debut for @NGSuperEagles unfortunate with the result but happy to score on my debut, a special day for me & my family and one I’ll remember. Thank you, God,” he posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

Aribo wore jersey number 10 and gave fans something to cheer about with his performance.