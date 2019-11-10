<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo scored his maiden Scottish Premier League goal for Glasgow Rangers who recorded a 2-0 away win against Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Stadium on Sunday.

Aribo opened scoring for Rangers in the 32nd minute after a long period of pressure from the visitors.

Scott Arfield laid a pass into the path of Aribo who took a touch and left the keeper with no chance as he sent his effort perfectly into the top corner.

Alfredo Morelos made the points safe for Gers when he netted the second goal in the 52nd minute.

Aribo was replaced by Greg Stewart one minute from time.

The game was the 23-year-old’s 10th Scottish Premier League appearance for Rangers this season.

The former Charlton Athletic is now expected to link up with his Nigeria teammates ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double header against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

Aribo scored in his first two appearance for Nigeria – in the international friendly games against Ukraine and Brazil.