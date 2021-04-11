



Joe Aribo was on target as Rangers beat Hibernian 2-1 to maintain their 100 percent Scottish Premiership home record.

Aribo put Steven Gerrard’s side ahead in the 19th minute after he was set up by Kemar Roofe.

The 24-year-old has now scored eight goals in 28 league appearances for the Gers this season.





The Nigeria international was replaced by Scott Arfield 18 minutes from time.

Ryan Kent scored Rangers’ second in the 62nd minute.

Kevin Nisbet reduced the deficit for Hibernian 12 minutes from time.