<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo returned to training with Scottish side Rangers on Wednesday morning wearing a skull cap following the brutal head knock he suffered against Livingston last week.

Aribo , 22, required 20 stitches to his head after being injured by Ricki Lamie in the Betfred Cup quarter final in West Lothian.

The former Charlton Athletic player was seen bleeding heavily before he was taken off after half an hour at Livi.

He sat out the Rangers’ 5-0 win against Aberdeen last weekend and is expected to miss this week’s Europa League clash with Young Boys and Sunday’s Scottish Premier League game against Hamilton.

Accoding to a report in Daily Record, Aribo trained with his Rangers teammates at Auchenhowie Wednesday morning with his injury protected by both the protective head gear and bandaging underneath.

The midfielder is now in a race to be fit for Nigeria’s international friendly match against Brazil in Singapore on October 13.