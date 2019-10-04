<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Joe Aribo could make his return to Rangers line up this Sunday against against Hamilton Academical at the Ibrox Stadium in the Scottish Premier League.

Aribo resumed training this week after spending time on the sidelines due to a head injury.

The Nigeria midfielder who has been invited for the friendly against Brazil has missed Rangers’ after he suffered a brutal knock on his head against Livingston which they won by a lone goal.

He returned to training on Wednesday wearing a skull cap to protect the injury.

“Joe (Aribo) has a small outside chance of being involved at the weekend, but we will make that decision tomorrow,” Rangers manager Steven Gerrard told a press conference on Friday afternoon.

Rangers trainers help Aribo with his skull cap.

Aribo has made six league appearances for Rangers this season following his summer arrival from Charlton Athletic.