Rangers star Joe Aribo has told Celtic manager Neil Lennon he’ll never get into the heads of the Ibrox stars.

The Hoops boss cranked up the mind games last week when he claimed his side’s win at Hearts piled pressure on Rangers.

But the Light Blues responded at Easter Road on Friday night with one of their most impressive victories of the season as they thumped Hibs 3-0.

Celtic re-established their five point lead at the top of the Premiership with their hard fought win over Aberdeen at the weekend, although Rangers have a game in hand.

Rangers entertain Kilmarnock on Boxing Day as Celtic travel to St Mirren before the Old Firm showdown at Parkhead on December 29.

Aribo insists the only voices in the heads of he and his Rangers team-mates are from Steven Gerrard and his coaching staff, urging them to continue their recent run of fine form.

Asked if their mentality is too strong to allow anyone else in, Aribo said: “I would say so, yeah. We don’t need to look at what anyone else is saying because they’re not on the pitch.

“We are not really watching them (Celtic) too much. We just know we have to win every single game. If we’re doing that then we’re doing the right thing. We don’t really have to look at what’s going on over there.

“I have the same pressure going into every game, knowing we have to win. Nothing really changes.

“We know we have to win regardless so I wouldn’t say there is any added pressure. People are going to say things and try to get into our heads. We just have to stay focused.”