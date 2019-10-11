<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Joe Aribo and Ramon Azeez are in contention to replace Oghenekaro Etebo in the starting line-up for Nigeria against Brazil on Sunday.

Etebo, who plays for Sky Bet Championship club, Stoke City pulled out of the highly anticipated game on Thursday.

With Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and Everton’s Alex Iwobi already assured of a place in the starting X1, head coach of the team, Gernot Rohr is yet to make up his mind on who will join the duo in midfield.

Aribo scored on his debut for the Super Eagles against Ukraine last month and put up an impressive performance against Andriy Shevchenko’s men.

There is still concern over his fitness following the head injury he picked in a League Cup game against Livingston three weeks ago.

Azeez is back in the team following a five-year abscence. He has been a key performer for Granada in the Spanish League this season.