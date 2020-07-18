



Joe Aribo insists he always feel the same pressure to win when playing for Nigeria as he does for Scottish Premiership club Glasgow Rangers.

Aribo, 23, has scored twice in four appearances for the Super Eagles.

The Nigeria international linked up with Rangers last summer, from English club Charlton Athletic and has settled in well at the side.

The midfielder stressed as with Rangers, he also has expectations, to live up with his national team.

Aribo admitted that both his nation and club are always expected to win and no other outcome is ever acceptable.





He claimed that winning football matches are the standard at Ibrox and for Nigeria on international stage, as he insisted he does not feel any different representing his country than he does when he plays for Rangers.

“I would say playing in front of the big crowds , and we have got 50,000 over at Rangers, so it’s like no difference and there’s an expectation at Rangers to win, where also that’s like that in Nigeria, expected to win,” Aribo told Rangers TV.