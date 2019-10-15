<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo has been named Glasgow Rangers second best summer signing following his impressive start to life at the club.

The Scottish giants recruited 11 players in another hectic summer window as Steven Gerrard tooled up for a massive season at home and abroad.

Majority of the newcomers have had to wait for their chance with Aribo, Sheyi Ojo and Steven Davis the regular starters.

“Lee Bowyer insisted he made the wrong move for his career by joining Rangers but Aribo is quickly proving the Charlton boss wrong. He’s scored big goals in the Europa League and earned his first two caps for Nigeria, grabbing two goals. The latest over the weekend was against Brazil but his performances for Rangers have been equally impressive,”reads a report in dailyrecord.co.uk.

“Minus a huge blip against Celtic when he played wide left, his unorthodox style of play has been successful. Able to hold onto possession in the tightest of spaces and with an eye or goal as well he has fast become a fans’ favourite.

“He’s still young and developing his game but he’s clearly going to be a big player for Rangers.”