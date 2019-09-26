<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo says watching Austin Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu play for Super Eagles influenced his decision to abandon England for Nigeria.

Aribo, who scored on his debut for Eagles in a 2-2 friendly draw against Ukraine in Dnipro last month, said comparing him to Okocha after his debut puts pressure on him.

He said, “I knew a few of the lads such as Ola Aina and Alex Iwobi and they all welcomed me and made me feel at home.

“I read the headline where a journalist compared me to Okocha after the Ukraine game – that’s putting a lot of pressure on me!

“I could have played for England but my parents are from Nigeria and I always watched players like Jay-Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu as a kid.

The player expressed eagerness to prove himself further against Brazil.

He added, “Games don’t come much bigger than Brazil and we know they’ve got a lot of stars like Neymar.

“I’ll see so many stars and I’ll take a moment to realise that’s what I’ve been dreaming of.

“Everyone in my generation loved players like Ronaldinho and he played with some of the players in this team now so it’s like ‘wow’.”