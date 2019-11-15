<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Joe Aribo is delighted to make his home debut for the Super Eagles following Wednesday’s 2-1 win against the Squirrels of Benin.

The Glasgow Rangers midfielder played on a Nigerian turf for the first time in the match at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium, Uyo.

Aribo’s previous two appearance for the Super Eagles against Ukraine and Brazil took place in Dnipro and Singapore respectively.

The 23-year-old scored a goal each in both games but was unable to increase the haul against the Beninese.

“Good win in our first AFCON 2021 qualifying game! Always an honour putting on the shirt. Thanks for your amazing support! 🦅🇳🇬 #SoarSuperEagles,” Aribo tweeted on his Twitter platform.

The Super Eagles will take on the Crocodiles of Lesotho in their matchday-two, Group L fixture, in Maseru on Sunday.