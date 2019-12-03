<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Glasgow Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo says he’s happy to help the Club to a 5-0 win over Hearts in the Scottish Premiership league clash on Sunday.

Aribo came in as a second half substitute for compatriot Sheyi Ojo and helped the Steven Gerrard’s men to maintain dominance performance through out the game.

Speaking to RangersTV, Aribo said: “The boys are buzzing as we knew what we had to do at the start of the game, and we are just happy we were able to put in a big performance and get a massive result.”

“The boys know how good we are as a squad, and everyone just has to step in and when you get your chance, you have to take it.

“There are a lot of games coming thick and fast, so we just have to keep maintaining and building from our performances.”

Aribo who has now set his sight on getting a starting shirt against Aberdeen on Wednesday at Pittodrie said the team will pass the tough test ahead.

“I know it is going to be a fast game and it is going to be a battle, so we just have to go there, earn the right to play and then that is where our quality has to come through.” he said