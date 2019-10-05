<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Joe Aribo has little chance of returning to Rangers squad for Sunday’s Scottish Premier League after recovering from his fatal head injury.

Aribo has missed Rangers last two games and might make a return for the clash against Hamilton Academical at the Ibrox Stadium, manager Steven Gerrard said.

The former Charlton Athletic midfielder was taken off after he received knock on his head in Rangers’ 1-0 Cup win against Livingston.

The 22-year-old, however, returned to training on Wednesday with a Petr Cech like skull cap to protect the injured skull.

“Joe (Aribo) has a small outside chance of being involved at the weekend, but we will make that decision later,” Rangers manager Steven Gerrard told a press conference on Friday afternoon.

Aribo made his International debut for Nigeria in a 2-2 friendly game with Ukraine last September.

He’s also included in Gernot Rohr’s squad for the upcoming international friendly with Brazil on October 13 at National Stadium Singapore.